Open Menu

W.Africa Court Orders Deposed Niger President Be Freed Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

W.Africa court orders deposed Niger president be freed immediately

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Niger's deposed president Mohamed Bazoum must be freed immediately from detention, where he has been held since a July 26 coup, the court of the West African bloc, ECOWAS, ordered on Friday.

The court called for his "immediate and unconditional release" and ordered that Bazoum be reinstated, according to the judge in the case heard in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

Niger is currently suspended from the Economic Community of West African States. Other member states have, in the past, ignored rulings from the ECOWAS court.

"It is Mohamed Bazoum who represents the state of Niger... he remains president of the republic," the court ruling said.

"There are constitutional rights that have been violated."

Bazoum has been held in his presidential residence with his wife and their son since he was overthrown.

In mid-September, the deposed president appealed to the ECOWAS Court of Justice to obtain his release and the restoration of constitutional order in the country.

Related Topics

Wife Abuja Niger Nigeria July From Court

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

9 minutes ago
 Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

22 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

28 minutes ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

1 hour ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

16 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

16 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

16 hours ago

More Stories From World