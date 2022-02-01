W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea-Bissau

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday attacked what it called an "attempted coup" in the state of Guinea-Bissau, where journalists earlier reported gunfire around the seat of government in the capital Bissau

"ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the wellbeing of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government," the Economic Community of West African States said in a statement in French publishedon social media.