UrduPoint.com

W.African Bloc Condemns 'attempted Coup' In Guinea-Bissau

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM

W.African bloc condemns 'attempted coup' in Guinea-Bissau

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday attacked what it called an "attempted coup" in the state of Guinea-Bissau, where journalists earlier reported gunfire around the seat of government in the capital Bissau

Dakar, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday attacked what it called an "attempted coup" in the state of Guinea-Bissau, where journalists earlier reported gunfire around the seat of government in the capital Bissau.

"ECOWAS condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the wellbeing of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government," the Economic Community of West African States said in a statement in French publishedon social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Bissau Guinea-Bissau Government

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Gu ..

UN chief calls for immediate end to fighting in Guinea-Bissau

1 minute ago
 Use of technology to help increase revenues, forex ..

Use of technology to help increase revenues, forex reserves: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid U ..

Top Spanish Diplomat Promises to Visit Kiev Amid Ukrainian Fears of Russian Inva ..

1 minute ago
 ECOWAS Condemns Shooting in Guinea-Bissau, Calls O ..

ECOWAS Condemns Shooting in Guinea-Bissau, Calls Ongoing Developments Coup Attem ..

1 minute ago
 Putin on US Response to Security Guarantees: Russi ..

Putin on US Response to Security Guarantees: Russia's Crucial Concerns Ignored

5 minutes ago
 Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

Imposters extort money from Petrol Agency owner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>