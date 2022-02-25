UrduPoint.com

W.African Envoy Leaves Mali After Inconclusive Democracy Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 10:25 PM

W.African envoy leaves Mali after inconclusive democracy talks

An envoy from West Africa's regional bloc left Mali on Friday, officials said, after inconclusive talks with the military junta over restoring civilian rule in the fragile Sahel state

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :An envoy from West Africa's regional bloc left Mali on Friday, officials said, after inconclusive talks with the military junta over restoring civilian rule in the fragile Sahel state.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, representing the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), landed in Mali the previous day to meet senior junta figures.

The visit came amid pressure on the ruling army -- which seized power in 2020 -- to set a date for elections in Mali.

An ECOWAS diplomat, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the delegation "did not leave with an election timetable." Representatives from the West Africa bloc are due to return to Mali in several weeks, the diplomat added, to resume talks.

A Malian diplomat, who also declined to be named, said "it was not possible" to set an election date during the talks.

Mali's junta has so far resisted international pressure to swiftly restore civilian rule, backing away from an earlier commitment to hold a vote by the end of February 2022.

Related Topics

Election Africa Army Vote Visit Mali February 2020 From

Recent Stories

European stocks close sharply higher

European stocks close sharply higher

2 minutes ago
 Pak, Afghan Commerce Ministers meet on Feb 28 at T ..

Pak, Afghan Commerce Ministers meet on Feb 28 at Torkham border

2 minutes ago
 Greece fire ferry death toll climbs to eight

Greece fire ferry death toll climbs to eight

2 minutes ago
 Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

21 minutes ago
 6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochis ..

6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden ..

Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden people: Ali Zaidi

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>