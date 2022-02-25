W.African envoy leaves Mali after inconclusive democracy talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :An envoy from West Africa's regional bloc left Mali on Friday, officials said, after inconclusive talks with the military junta over restoring civilian rule in the fragile Sahel state.

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, representing the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), landed in Mali the previous day to meet senior junta figures.

The visit came amid pressure on the ruling army -- which seized power in 2020 -- to set a date for elections in Mali.

An ECOWAS diplomat, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the delegation "did not leave with an election timetable." Representatives from the West Africa bloc are due to return to Mali in several weeks, the diplomat added, to resume talks.

A Malian diplomat, who also declined to be named, said "it was not possible" to set an election date during the talks.

Mali's junta has so far resisted international pressure to swiftly restore civilian rule, backing away from an earlier commitment to hold a vote by the end of February 2022.