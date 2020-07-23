UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

W.African Leaders Arrive In Bamako For Mali Crisis Talks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:57 PM

W.African leaders arrive in Bamako for Mali crisis talks

West African leaders gathered in Bamako on Thursday in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in the fragile state of Mali

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :West African leaders gathered in Bamako on Thursday in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in the fragile state of Mali.

Presidents Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast and Macky Sall of Senegal were greeted at the airport by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, AFP journalists there said.

They were due to be followed by presidents Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

The exceptional mission, backed by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, aims to defuse unrest that has claimed 11 lives and stirred fears Mali could slide into chaos.

Related Topics

Mali Bamako Ivory Coast Senegal Ghana Niger Nigeria Airport

Recent Stories

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

2 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

13 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

28 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

31 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.