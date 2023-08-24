Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

An investigation was underway in Russia on Thursday into a plane crash that left Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead -- two months after his rebellion against the country's military leaders -- fuelling speculation about a possible assassination

Kuzhenkino, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :An investigation was underway in Russia on Thursday into a plane crash that left Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead -- two months after his rebellion against the country's military leaders -- fuelling speculation about a possible assassination.

A day after a private jet on which Prigozhin was registered crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia had still not confirmed the warlord's death.

Moscow said all ten people onboard were likely killed, and opened a criminal case into violations of air traffic rules.

President Vladimir Putin, who in June faced the biggest challenge in his more than two-decade rule as Prigozhin led an armed mutiny, has not spoken publicly on the crash.

During the rebellion on June 23-24, Putin gave an address to Russians in which he called Prigozhin -- once his ally -- a "traitor".

But Western leaders reacted, with US President Joe Biden saying "I don't know for a fact what happened... there's not much that happens in Russia that Putin's not behind".

France saw "reasonable doubts" about the crash, with a government spokesman agreeing with Biden's assessment.

Even influential pro-Kremlin figures, such as state television personality and Putin ally Margarita Simonyan, seemed to suggest that it could have been an assassination.

"Among the versions that are being discussed (about the crash) is that it was staged. But personally, I'm leaning towards the more obvious one," she said on social media.