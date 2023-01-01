Wagner Chief Says Military Group Took Many Prisoners of War

(@FahadShabbir)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The Wagner Group private military company, participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, took a large number of prisoners of war (POWs), the company's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There are many POWs. The captives get caught. Some are injured, some are scared. Someone fought to the end and was forced to come out with their hands up to save the lives of their comrades," Prigozhin said, after visiting Wagner Group personnel on New Year's Eve.

The company's head noted that the Wagner Group does not inflict ill-treatment on POWs, much less on captured.

