UrduPoint.com

Wagner Chief Says Military Group Took Many Prisoners Of War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Wagner Chief Says Military Group Took Many Prisoners of War

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The Wagner Group private military company, participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, took a large number of prisoners of war (POWs), the company's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There are many POWs. The captives get caught. Some are injured, some are scared. Someone fought to the end and was forced to come out with their hands up to save the lives of their comrades," Prigozhin said, after visiting Wagner Group personnel on New Year's Eve.

The company's head noted that the Wagner Group does not inflict ill-treatment on POWs, much less on captured.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Russia Company Donetsk February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

7 minutes ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

36 minutes ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

3 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.