UrduPoint.com

Wagner Chief Says 'Silence Mode' Regarding Military Group No Longer Needed

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Wagner Chief Says 'Silence Mode' Regarding Military Group No Longer Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Yevgeny Prigozhin, the controversial head of the Wagner Group private military company, said on Thursday that he recognized a "court victory" of opposition journalist Alexey Venediktov (recognized as a foreign media agent in Russia) since the "silence mode" about the group was no longer needed.

On Thursday, Venediktov's lawyers said that a Russian court would review a libel lawsuit filed by Prigozhin against the ex-editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy after the latter named the businessman as the Wagner's leader. Venediktov lost the case, though Prigozhin later admitted to establishing the Wagner Group in 2014.

"There was a time that I had to sue Venediktov and others since there was a conspiratorial necessity to say that the Wagner Group did not exist.

.. Today, when the silence mode regarding the Wagner Group has completed its mission, I happily grant this court victory to Mr. Venediktov," Prigozhin said in a statement published on social media.

The Wagner Group has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and played an important role in taking control of Soledar, an important fortification in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The capture of Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of DPR from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Lawyers Company Kramatorsk Donetsk Media From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

16 minutes ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

46 minutes ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

46 minutes ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

2 hours ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.