Open Menu

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin On List Of Passengers On Plane That Crashed: Russian Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed: Russian agencies

Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

"There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," Russia's ministry for emergency situation had said shortly before.

Around 1700 GMT the ministry announced that a "private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.

" It said it was conducting search operations.

Videos on Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage -- that AFP could not independently confirm -- showing the wreckage of plane burning in a field.

In June Prigozhin led a short-lived rebellion against Russia's conventional army with thousands of mercenaries taking up weapons and marching from southern Russia towards Moscow with the aim of toppling the country's military leaders.

The mutiny ended with a deal, mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, under which Prigozhin was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men.

He since then refused to cede command of Wagner, but mostly stayed out of the public eye.

On Monday, video circulated showing him apparently in Africa, which he vowed to make "freer".

Related Topics

Africa Army Moscow Russia Died Tver Petersburg Belarus June All From

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

47 seconds ago
 Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to nati ..

Defence Minister commends PAF's commitment to national security, modernization e ..

51 seconds ago
 Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a press ..

Indian envoy evades question on Kashmir at a presser focusing on India's moon la ..

31 minutes ago
 Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

Four now dead in Poland legionellosis outbreak

31 minutes ago
 ECP full powers to hold next elections within stip ..

ECP full powers to hold next elections within stipulated time frame: Senator Maq ..

31 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thur ..

Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana appeal till Thursday

37 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi for exploring new horizons ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for exploring new horizons with export compatible product ..

32 minutes ago
 Absent Trump expected to steal show at Republican ..

Absent Trump expected to steal show at Republican debate

33 minutes ago
 Spain opposition head faces doomed parliament vote ..

Spain opposition head faces doomed parliament vote to become PM

33 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy hosts elaborate dinner in honour o ..

Chinese embassy hosts elaborate dinner in honour of religious scholars

33 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian strike on Ukraine school, Moscow hi ..

Deadly Russian strike on Ukraine school, Moscow hit by more drones

33 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered mainpur ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri, gutka

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World