Wagner Group Allegedly Seeking to Purchase Weapons for Use in Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Wagner Group private military company (PMC) is allegedly seeking to acquire some weapons from foreign suppliers and transfer them through Mali for use in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"Wagner is trying to secure its efforts to acquire military equipment for use in Ukraine, including by working with third-party countries where it has a foothold," Miller said during a press briefing. "(T)here are indications that Wagner has been attempting to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and route these weapons through Mali as a third party.

"

However, the United States has not seen yet any indications that these acquisitions have been finalized or executed, Miller added.

On Saturday, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Russian forces had gained full control over Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, following 224 days of heavy fighting. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the liberation of the city had been completed.