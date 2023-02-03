Wagner Group Chief Charged With Infringement of Ukraine Territorial Integrity -Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had charged Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, with infringement of Ukraine's territorial integrity due to the group's active role in the Ukrainian conflict.

"He (Prigozhin) has been charged with infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity and waging a war of aggression," the office wrote on social media.

The office also cited the statement by the country's prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, accusing Prigozhin of committing "war crimes" in Ukraine, while coordinating the group's activity in the conflict.

The Wagner Group has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and played an important role in taking control of Soledar. The establishment of control over Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which could become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.