UrduPoint.com

Wagner Group Chief Charged With Infringement Of Ukraine Territorial Integrity -Prosecutors

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Wagner Group Chief Charged With Infringement of Ukraine Territorial Integrity -Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it had charged Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, with infringement of Ukraine's territorial integrity due to the group's active role in the Ukrainian conflict.

"He (Prigozhin) has been charged with infringing on Ukraine's territorial integrity and waging a war of aggression," the office wrote on social media.

The office also cited the statement by the country's prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, accusing Prigozhin of committing "war crimes" in Ukraine, while coordinating the group's activity in the conflict.

The Wagner Group has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and played an important role in taking control of Soledar. The establishment of control over Soledar has opened the way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which could become a turning point in wrestling control over the entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukraine, according to DPR acting head Denis Pushilin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Company Kramatorsk Donetsk From

Recent Stories

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

15 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

21 minutes ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

59 minutes ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.