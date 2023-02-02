Wagner Group Chief Says Mykolaivka in DPR Taken Under Control

The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the settlement of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) had been taken under control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the settlement of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) had been taken under control.

"During the fighting, units of the Wagner PMC captured the settlement of Mykolaivka," Prigozhin was quoted as saying by his press service on Telegram.