Wagner Group Chief Says Mykolaivka In DPR Taken Under Control
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 11:51 PM
The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the settlement of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) had been taken under control
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the settlement of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) had been taken under control.
"During the fighting, units of the Wagner PMC captured the settlement of Mykolaivka," Prigozhin was quoted as saying by his press service on Telegram.