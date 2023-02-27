MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Units of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) are fighting in the center of Bakhmut (Artemivsk) and all approaches to the city are controlled by Russian forces, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"Forward detachments of PMC Wagner are already fighting in the center of Artyomovsk," Kimakovsky said, clarifying that it is still premature to talk about the encirclement of the city.

According to the DPR head's adviser, Ukrainian troops are trying to deliver equipment to the city, but are suffering heavy losses.

"All roads are basically under our fire control. But for the time being, they can move their forces and equipment along one more route: Chasov Yar (Chasiv Yar) - Artyomovsk," Kimakovsky told Sputnik.