UrduPoint.com

Wagner Group Fighters Already In Bakhmut's Center - Adviser To DPR Head

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Wagner Group Fighters Already in Bakhmut's Center - Adviser to DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Units of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) are fighting in the center of Bakhmut (Artemivsk) and all approaches to the city are controlled by Russian forces, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"Forward detachments of PMC Wagner are already fighting in the center of Artyomovsk," Kimakovsky said, clarifying that it is still premature to talk about the encirclement of the city.

According to the DPR head's adviser, Ukrainian troops are trying to deliver equipment to the city, but are suffering heavy losses.

"All roads are basically under our fire control. But for the time being, they can move their forces and equipment along one more route: Chasov Yar (Chasiv Yar) - Artyomovsk," Kimakovsky told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Company Donetsk All

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

10 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

13 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

13 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.