Wagner Group Fills Void Where US Forces Remain Absent in Africa - CENTCOM Chief

Russia's private military company Wagner Group is filling a void where US forces are absent in Africa, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Kurilla said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia's private military company Wagner Group is filling a void where US forces are absent in Africa, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Michael Kurilla said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"Let me state that Wagner, Wagner and Yevgeny Prigozhin, they're about power and profit. ... They fill a void where we are not, where we have backed off because of one reason or another," Kurilla told the US House Armed Services Committee.

US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Department of Defense Celeste Wallander said earlier in the hearing that the security situation in the Sahel and coastal West Africa continues to deteriorate due to terrorism, governance challenges and conflicts in the region.

The United States has designated the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization.

Several US lawmakers reintroduced legislation to designate Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization, as well as impose stronger sanctions on the company.

Wagner Group has conducted operations around the world, including counterterrorism missions in Africa and is aiding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.