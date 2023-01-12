Wagner Group Head Prigozhin Confirms Full Liberation of Soledar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirmed the complete liberation of Soledar, his press service said on Telegram.

"Once again, I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army," Prigozhin said.

Civilians had been evacuated from Soledar, 500 Ukrainian soldiers who did not want to surrender were killed, he added.

Earlier, Prigozhin announced that the group's units had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar, and a cauldron had been formed in the center of the city, in which battles were being waged.