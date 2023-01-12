UrduPoint.com

Wagner Group Head Prigozhin Confirms Full Liberation Of Soledar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Wagner Group Head Prigozhin Confirms Full Liberation of Soledar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, confirmed the complete liberation of Soledar, his press service said on Telegram.

"Once again, I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army," Prigozhin said.

Civilians had been evacuated from Soledar, 500 Ukrainian soldiers who did not want to surrender were killed, he added.

Earlier, Prigozhin announced that the group's units had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar, and a cauldron had been formed in the center of the city, in which battles were being waged.

Related Topics

Army From

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

17 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

3 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

3 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.