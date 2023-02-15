UrduPoint.com

Wagner Group Says Evacuating Civilians From Bakhmut 'Every Night'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 01:30 AM

ARTYOMOVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Soldiers from the Wagner Group private military company are evacuating civilians from the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic almost on a daily basis, a member of the group told Sputnik.

"Almost every night we are evacuating civilians ” children, elderly.

There are people left in the city. They (the Ukrainian troops) do not let them leave," the soldier said.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Ukraine for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

