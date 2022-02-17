UrduPoint.com

Wagner In Mali To Secure 'business Interests,' Junta: Macron

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Wagner in Mali to secure 'business interests,' junta: Macron

Mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner are in Mali "to secure their business interests and the junta" in power in Bamako, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday as he announced a French and European military withdrawal from the country

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner are in Mali "to secure their business interests and the junta" in power in Bamako, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday as he announced a French and European military withdrawal from the country.

"This is the hiring by the Malian junta, using financing which they themselves will have to explain to the Malian people, of mercenaries who are essentially there to secure their own business interests and protect the junta itself," Macron told a Paris press conference.

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Paris Mali Bamako From

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

23 minutes ago
 'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

2 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian mar ..

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

2 minutes ago
 Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

2 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Admin ..

Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>