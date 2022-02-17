Wagner in Mali to secure 'business interests,' junta: Macron

Mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner are in Mali "to secure their business interests and the junta" in power in Bamako, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday as he announced a French and European military withdrawal from the country

"This is the hiring by the Malian junta, using financing which they themselves will have to explain to the Malian people, of mercenaries who are essentially there to secure their own business interests and protect the junta itself," Macron told a Paris press conference.