Wagner PMC To Be Involved In Training Of Armed Forces Of Belarus - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Wagner PMC to Be Involved in Training of Armed Forces of Belarus - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Wagner Group private military company (PMC) will be involved in the training of the armed forces of Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"After the arrival of representatives of PMC Wagner and their dispersal at the training grounds for training and mutual exchange of experience, special attention is planned to be paid to the methods and methods of conducting combat operations by the armed forces of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

