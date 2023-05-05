Wagner threatens Bakhmut pullout in attack on Russian army brass

Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday threatened to pull frontline troops out of Bakhmut in an extraordinary attack on military chiefs that exposed a deep rift in Russian ranks ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Russian paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday threatened to pull frontline troops out of Bakhmut in an extraordinary attack on military chiefs that exposed a deep rift in Russian ranks ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive.

In a series of scathing videos, Prigozhin blamed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for "tens of thousands" of killed and wounded Russian fighters in Ukraine.

He vowed to hold them to account over what he said was a failure to provide fighters from his mercenary group, Wagner, with sufficient ammunition.

"For the tens of thousands killed and wounded, they will bear responsibility in front of their mothers and children, I will achieve that," he said.