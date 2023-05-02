UrduPoint.com

Wagons Detailed In Russia's Bryansk Region Due To Explosive Device - Governor

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 11:37 PM

A locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Region on Tuesday due to an explosion of an unidentified device, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Region on Tuesday due to an explosion of an unidentified device, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya railway station. As a result of the incident, a locomotive and several wagons of a freight train derailed," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

