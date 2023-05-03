(@FahadShabbir)

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Region on Tuesday due to an explosion of an unidentified device, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya railway station. As a result of the incident, a locomotive and several wagons of a freight train derailed," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.