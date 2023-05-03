UrduPoint.com

Wagons Detailed In Russia's Bryansk Region Due To Explosive Device - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to Explosive Device - Governor

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Region on Tuesday due to an explosion of an unidentified device, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya railway station. As a result of the incident, a locomotive and several wagons of a freight train derailed," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Bryansk

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal fram ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department discusses legal frameworks to protect environment ..

14 minutes ago
 Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan ..

Number of Casualties of Internal Conflict in Sudan Increases to 550 - Health Min ..

23 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States t ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia Ask Other NATO States to Step Up Air Defense Support ..

23 minutes ago
 Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over ..

Nawaz demands action against former CJ Nisar over alleged constitutional violati ..

24 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

33 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.