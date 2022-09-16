UrduPoint.com

Wait Time To See UK Queen's Coffin Passes 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022

Thousands of people queuing to see the coffin of UK Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall were warned on Friday that wait times could exceed 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Thousands of people queuing to see the coffin of UK Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall were warned on Friday that wait times could exceed 24 hours.

The queen has been lying in state in London since Wednesday. Entry to the miles-long queue was stopped for about 6 hours on Friday after capacity was reached.

It was reopened in late afternoon but the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said entry could be paused again.

"Entry to the queue has resumed. Expected queuing time is over 24 hours and overnight temperatures will be cold," it said on social media.

The department has launched a queue tracker to keep the public updated about wait times. Those wishing to pay their respects have until 6:40 a.m. on Monday (05:40 GMT) to do so before the late sovereign is laid to rest at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m.

