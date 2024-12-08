'Waiting A Long Time For This': Damascus Wakes Up In Rebel Hands
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Syria's capital woke up Sunday to chanting, cheering and gunfire in celebration of the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, after rebels said they entered the city and toppled the longtime ruler.
"I can't believe I'm living this moment," tearful Damascus resident Amer Batha told AFP by phone from the capital's Ummayad Square, where witnesses said dozens of people had gathered to celebrate.
"We've been waiting a long time for this day," said Batha, as rebels and a war monitor declared the end of decades of Assad family rule amid 13 years of grinding civil war.
"We are starting a new history for Syria," Batha added.
At the dawn call to prayer, some mosques were broadcasting religious chants usually reserved for festive occasions, while also urging residents to stay home with the city engulfed in uncertainty just hours into the rebels' takeover.
Rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions have pressed a lightning offensive since November 27, sweeping swathes of the country from government control, including major cities Aleppo, Hama and Homs and entering the capital Damascus early Sunday.
In extraordinary images, rebel fighters announced on state television that they had toppled "tyrant" Assad, who war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said had "fled".
From the garden of a shopping centre, dozens of Damascenes were celebrating, chanting "Allahu akbar", or God is greatest, and standing on a smashed statue of Assad's father Hafez that they had torn down, AFP footage showed.
Gunmen spread out through some Damascus streets, shooting into the air and chanting, "Syria is ours and not the Assad family's."
