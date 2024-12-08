Open Menu

'Waiting A Long Time For This': Damascus Wakes Up In Rebel Hands

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 01:20 PM

'Waiting a long time for this': Damascus wakes up in rebel hands

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Syria's capital woke up Sunday to chanting, cheering and gunfire in celebration of the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, after rebels said they entered the city and toppled the longtime ruler.

"I can't believe I'm living this moment," tearful Damascus resident Amer Batha told AFP by phone from the capital's Ummayad Square, where witnesses said dozens of people had gathered to celebrate.

"We've been waiting a long time for this day," said Batha, as rebels and a war monitor declared the end of decades of Assad family rule amid 13 years of grinding civil war.

"We are starting a new history for Syria," Batha added.

At the dawn call to prayer, some mosques were broadcasting religious chants usually reserved for festive occasions, while also urging residents to stay home with the city engulfed in uncertainty just hours into the rebels' takeover.

Rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions have pressed a lightning offensive since November 27, sweeping swathes of the country from government control, including major cities Aleppo, Hama and Homs and entering the capital Damascus early Sunday.

In extraordinary images, rebel fighters announced on state television that they had toppled "tyrant" Assad, who war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said had "fled".

From the garden of a shopping centre, dozens of Damascenes were celebrating, chanting "Allahu akbar", or God is greatest, and standing on a smashed statue of Assad's father Hafez that they had torn down, AFP footage showed.

Gunmen spread out through some Damascus streets, shooting into the air and chanting, "Syria is ours and not the Assad family's."

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Aleppo November Sunday God Prayer Family TV From Government

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

17 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

18 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

19 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

19 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

20 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

20 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

22 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

22 hours ago

More Stories From World