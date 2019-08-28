(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) One night last week, an Afghan policeman was sitting in a Taliban jail in the province of Kunduz in the north of the country, fully expecting his life to be taken.

Abdul Haq, local policeman in the Imam Saib district of Kunduz, was captured on August 5 and put into jail with 15 other people.

"They kept me in custody for days. Last day, the Taliban leaders decided to kill me tomorrow," Haq told Sputnik.

His miracle came in the form of a government operatives that stormed the jail and released all 16 prisoners on August 25.

Haq now says that he will live with new hopes.

Gul Agha, a friend of Haq, said that he was "severely punished" by the Taliban for 20 days.

"Mine and Abdul Haq's story was the same. The story of the other friends was like this because all of us were army soldiers, or policemen and local rebels who had been captured by the Taliban, but our destiny was changed and we were released," Agha said.

The Taliban have said in the past that they treated their prisoners well and released government troops.

Meanwhile, the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in May that it was extremely concerned over "credible accounts" of Taliban mistreating their prisoners. According to the UNAMA, some of the released prisoners said they had been kept in overcrowded rooms and forced to work.

One of their assigned duties was to make "improvised explosive devices."

"Detainees said they were held in sub-zero temperatures during winter and were fed beans and bread twice a day, with no medical aid apart from some painkillers and antiseptic for wounds," UNAMA said back then in a press release.

Maj. Gen. Nabiullah Mirzai, a commander of the Pamir division in the northeast of the country, told Sputnik that "in this operation six Taliban were killed."

"We have changed the tactics of war, we suddenly attack on the Taliban's centers and destroy their prisons," Mirzai said.

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Ghulami remarked that there were still "strong Taliban centers in Kunduz province."

In June, Afghan security forces freed at least 47 people who were held captive by the Taliban in Northeastern Afghanistan 34 people in the province of Baghlan and 13 people in Kunduz.

The Taliban radical movement have been locked in conflict with the government for years. At the moment, the Taliban are talking to the United States. The Afghan group wants to see foreign troops leave the country, while the United States hopes to secure guarantees that Afghanistan will not be used by terrorists as a safe haven.