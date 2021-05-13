UrduPoint.com
Waiting Lists In England's Hospitals At Historically High 5Mln People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Waiting lists in English hospitals featured 4.95 million people at the end of March 2021, the highest number since records began in August 2007, media reported on Thursday, citing the NHS data.

As of March, 436,127 people ” higher than at any time in more than 13 years ”  have waited more than a year to start treatment, compared to nearly 388,000 in February, according to Sky News broadcaster.

In March 2020, the number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at just 3,097, the broadcaster said. The multiple increase of the hospital waiting lists occurred due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's health service.

The news comes as UK health leadership urged Health Secretary Matt Hancock to increase NHS investment and review social distancing measures within the NHS to help tackle the waiting list backlog.

