Wales Announces Local Lockdowns For Its Biggest Cities

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Welsh leaders on Friday announced Cardiff will become the first UK capital city to go into local lockdown since a national shutdown earlier this year, as London's coronavirus rates also rose.

The restrictions, which bar people from entering or leaving areas unless for work, education or another valid reason, will also apply in second city Swansea, from 6pm (1700 GMT) Sunday, and in the town of Llanelli from Saturday.

The new rules, which also forbid people meeting anyone not in their household indoors, follow a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases that has intensified across south Wales.

The devolved government, which is responsible for healthcare, said ministers will hold discussions over the weekend with health experts and others to consider if the measures need to be imposed elsewhere.

"We're acting to protect people's health and to try and break the chain of transmission and stop the situation from getting worse," Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said.

