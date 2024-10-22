Wales Boss Gatland Names Uncapped Pair In Autumn Squad
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Warren Gatland has selected the uncapped pair of New Zealand-born Blair Murray and former England Under-20 international Freddie Thomas in his squad for the Autumn internationals as Wales seek to end a nine-match losing streak.
Winger Murray, qualifies for Wales through his mother, has impressed for regional side the Scarlets while lock Thomas has made his mark at English club Gloucester.
Both men have been selected in the squad for Cardiff fixtures against Fiji, Australia and four-time Rugby World Cup champions South Africa, winners of the last two editions of the showpiece tournament.
Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has not played for Wales since 2014, has been recalled together with Gloucester backs Gareth Anscombe and Max Llewellyn.
Ospreys hooker Dewi Lewis has retained the captaincy after leading Wales on their tour of Australia.
Wales, with Gatland in charge for a second spell, have lost nine Tests in a row and are without a win since last year's World Cup.
They must now avoid defeat against Fiji on November 10 if they are to avoid equalling their record losing streak of 10 successive internationals.
"We feel this is an exciting squad with some experience coming back to join the younger players," said Gatland.
"We know they are going to work incredibly hard as a group this November. We have three very different oppositions in Fiji, Australia and South Africa but are looking forward to the challenges that each will pose."
Wales squad:
Backs (16): Ellis Bevan, Tomos Williams, Rhodri Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Sam Costelow, Ben Thomas, Eddie James, Max Llewellyn, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Mason Grady, Rio Dyer, Josh Hathaway, Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, Cameron Winnett
Forwards (19): Christ Tshiunza, James Botham, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright, Keiron Assiratti, Archie Griffin, Henry Thomas, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Freddie Thomas, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake (capt), Evan Lloyd
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
