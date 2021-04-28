Wales boss Giggs denies assault charges in court appearance

Wales manager and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour as he appeared in court on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Wales manager and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour as he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Giggs pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse during a 13-minute hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The 47-year-old, wearing a dark suit and black face mask, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm relating to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, understood to be Greville's younger sister, during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared in the dock for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.

Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed last week that caretaker boss Robert Page, who has overseen matches since November, would remain in charge for Euro 2020.

Cardiff-born former winger Giggs, who won 64 caps for Wales, was appointed manager of the national team in January 2018 and led his country to qualification for the 2020 European Championship in November 2019.

But Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic and Giggs has missed the past two international camps following his arrest in November.

As a player, Giggs made a club-record 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.