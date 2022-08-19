UrduPoint.com

Wales Declares Drought In Southwest Regions Due To Heatwave

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Wales has declared a drought in its southwest regions due to a long streak of hot and dry weather, national natural resources agency said on Friday.

"Following the extended period of dry weather, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed that the trigger thresholds have been met to move South West Wales into drought status from Friday 19 August," the statement read.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Welsh Government's Drought Liaison Group after considering the lack of significant rainfall and the effect of high temperatures, according to the report.

"South West Wales received just 65.5% of its average rainfall in July and all river levels in the area are lower than expected for this time of the year... Low groundwater levels coupled with record high temperatures, have also put a strain on the region's ecosystems as well as public water supplies in Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire," the NRW said.

Authorities say that essential water supplies remain safe, however residents and businesses are advised to follow water conservation recommendation and respect the temporary use ban, also known as a hosepipe ban, which entered into force on Friday.

Wales received only 61% of average rainfall in the period between March and July, making this the driest five-month period in 40 years.

The UK declared drought in 9 out of 14 parts of England on Tuesday after several days of abnormally high temperatures. On Friday the temperature in the UK reached 40.3 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Drought was previously declared in the country in 2018. The government said there was no immediate threat to food supply.

