Wales Eases Coronavirus Restrictions on Entry From Lower-Risk UK Areas

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Wales will ease its lockdown regulations starting Friday to allow entry from low-risk areas in England and Scotland in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, the devolved Welsh government has announced.

Travel will also be allowed from Wales to tier one and tier two areas in England and Scotland, while higher-risk zones in the two countries and the entire Northern Ireland will remain off limits to the Welsh.

But the Welsh government added that it strongly advised people not to travel to other parts of the United Kingdom with lower levels of coronavirus to help control the spread of the virus.

"Coronavirus doesn't respect borders. There will continue to be restrictions on travel to areas with high rates of the virus but we're advising against travel to areas with lower rates," First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

Travel restrictions are likely to remain in place until at least January, although they will be suspended between December 23 and 27 December to allow people to meet families from their "Christmas bubble."