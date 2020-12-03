UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wales Eases Coronavirus Restrictions On Entry From Lower-Risk UK Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:20 PM

Wales Eases Coronavirus Restrictions on Entry From Lower-Risk UK Areas

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Wales will ease its lockdown regulations starting Friday to allow entry from low-risk areas in England and Scotland in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus, the devolved Welsh government has announced.

Travel will also be allowed from Wales to tier one and tier two areas in England and Scotland, while higher-risk zones in the two countries and the entire Northern Ireland will remain off limits to the Welsh.

But the Welsh government added that it strongly advised people not to travel to other parts of the United Kingdom with lower levels of coronavirus to help control the spread of the virus.

"Coronavirus doesn't respect borders. There will continue to be restrictions on travel to areas with high rates of the virus but we're advising against travel to areas with lower rates," First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

Travel restrictions are likely to remain in place until at least January, although they will be suspended between December 23 and 27 December to allow people to meet families from their "Christmas bubble."

Related Topics

Christmas Wales Ireland United Kingdom January December From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

1 hour ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

1 hour ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scienti ..

26 minutes ago

Seven injured in road mishap

27 minutes ago

CDA Chief directs for speedy completion of road ca ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.