Wales Leader Says UKs Johnson Will Never Escape Reputation Damage Caused By `Partygate'

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford said Friday that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will never escape the damage done to his reputation following revelations that he and his staff held parties in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns, even if he manages to survive current calls for his resignation

"It's very hard to see how the prime minister survives, and even if he were to survive he would just limp on because he's never going to escape the damage that this week has done to his reputation," Drakeford told Sky News.

The leader of the Wales Labour Party added that Conservative lawmakers "have been fighting each other like ferrets in a sack," as some of them are openly asking Johnson to step down, one defected to the Labour Party and a former ally directly urged him in Parliament to go "in the name of God.

Drakeford also criticized the UK government�s decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks and the use of COVID-19 passports in some settings, claiming that those announcements "are not driven by science" and were only intended to distract the publics attention from the scandal.

"They're not part of a carefully thought-out plan, they're just an effort by UK ministers to find a different headline from the one that has dominated the news," he said.

The head of the semi-autonomous government claimed that Wales is in a better position than England to face the current wave of the COVID-19 because decisions are "rooted" in the science and in keeping people safe.

