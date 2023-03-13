UrduPoint.com

Wales Mulls Destroying Statues Of 'Old White Men' Amid Diversity Row - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The Welsh government has suggested that statues depicting "old white men" such as Admiral Lord Nelson may need to be destroyed or otherwise hidden from sight as it seeks to "set the right historical narrative," UK media reported.

A guidance that will be circulated among Welsh local councils later this month will warn that some historical figures revered in the past may now be perceived as "aggressors who conquered peoples to expand the British Empire," the Telegraph reported, citing the draft document.

The advice, which is not mandatory, will point out that diversity remains "hardly visible" in the modern discourse.

This is despite a wave of demonstrations that rocked the United Kingdom in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in the United States in the summer of 2020. In Bristol, BLM protesters used ropes to topple a 1895 bronze in the likeness of 17th-century slave trader and the city's most famous philanthropist Edward Colston.

