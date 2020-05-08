Wales to Soften Regulations Against COVID-19 Next Monday - First Minister

The authorities of Wales, a country that is a part of the United Kingdom, will relax restrictions against COVID-19 starting May 11, opening garden centers and softening exercise rules, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The authorities of Wales, a country that is a part of the United Kingdom, will relax restrictions against COVID-19 starting May 11, opening garden centers and softening exercise rules, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday.

"As a result of the three-week review, we believe that there are some small and modest adjustments which we could make to the regulations.

Now, our intention is to make these adjustments on Monday, so that we move in step with the other nations of the United Kingdom, as part of our determined preference for a four-nation approach," Drakeford said.

He added that the changes would include reopening garden centers, allowing citizens to exercise more that one time a day, and permitting the local authorities to plan for reopening libraries and municipal recycling centers.

Wales has confirmed 11,003 cases, with the death toll at 1,090.