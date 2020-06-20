Wales to Soften Regulations Against COVID-19 Every Monday for 3 Weeks - First Minister

The authorities of Wales, a country that is a part of the United Kingdom, will further relax restrictions against COVID-19 every Monday during the next three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The authorities of Wales, a country that is a part of the United Kingdom, will further relax restrictions against COVID-19 every Monday during the next three weeks, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Friday.

"On Monday, the 22nd of June, next Monday, we will introduce changes to restart our economy. All non-essential retail will be able to reopen, provided they can comply with the physical distancing duty ... And on Monday we will begin to reopen the housing market in Wales," Drakeford said, adding that restrictions on various outdoor activities will be lifted as well.

The next rounds of softening are on June 29 and July 6.

"Then, in the second week, on the 29nd of June, pupils will be able to return to school, so that they can check in catch up and prepare for the summer and September. And on the third Monday of this three-week cycle, on the sixth of July, we will lift the requirement to stay local, provided the evidence at the time continues to support this ," the first minister added.

Wales has confirmed 15,001 cases, with the death toll at 1,475.