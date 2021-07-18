UrduPoint.com
Wall Collapse In India's Mumbai City Leaves 17 People Dead, 2 Injured - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Wall Collapse in India's Mumbai City Leaves 17 People Dead, 2 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A total of 17 people were killed and two others were injured after the wall of a house collapsed on some shanties in India's largest city of Mumbai, national media reported on Sunday, citing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The incident took place in the city's eastern suburb of Chembur and was triggered by a landslide following heavy rains, the ANI news agency reported.

At least 16 people were rescued from the debris, the news agency said, adding that rescue operations are still underway on the site.

More Stories From World

