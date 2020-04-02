Wall Street Closes 4% Down as US Coronavirus Cases Cross 200,000

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes fell about 4 percent each on Wednesday after US cases for the novel coronavirus crossed the 200,000 mark and President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a painful two weeks ahead from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 974 points, or 4.4 percent, at 20,943.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 111 points, or 4.2 percent at 2,473. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished down 340 points, or 4.4 percent, at 7,361.

Trump told Americans on Tuesday to prepare for a spike in the death toll from the pandemic, after warning earlier that there could be as many as 200,000 fatalities. As of 4:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT) on Wednesday, there were more than 206,000 novel coronavirus infections and over 4,500 deaths in the United States.