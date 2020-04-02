UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Closes 4% Down As US Coronavirus Cases Cross 200,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Wall Street Closes 4% Down as US Coronavirus Cases Cross 200,000

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes fell about 4 percent each on Wednesday after US cases for the novel coronavirus crossed the 200,000 mark and President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a painful two weeks ahead from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 974 points, or 4.4 percent, at 20,943.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 111 points, or 4.2 percent at 2,473. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished down 340 points, or 4.4 percent, at 7,361.

Trump told Americans on Tuesday to prepare for a spike in the death toll from the pandemic, after warning earlier that there could be as many as 200,000 fatalities. As of 4:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT) on Wednesday, there were more than 206,000 novel coronavirus infections and over 4,500 deaths in the United States.

Related Topics

Trump New York Stock Exchange United States Stocks From Top Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

2 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

42 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.