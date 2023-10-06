Wall Street cools on hot US job data

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Wall Street cooled Friday on hot US employment data for September amid fears the bullish jobs market showing may keep interest rates higher for longer.

The latest non-farm payroll report showed the US economy added 336,000 new jobs last month, virtually double what was expected.

That caused Wall Street to sag, the Dow falling almost half of one percent minutes after the opening bell. The tech-heavy NASDAQ and the broader S&P 500 both shed around 0.7 percent.

The Labor Department also revealed unemployment stayed unchanged at 3.8 percent, maintaining pressure on policymakers looking to cool the economy.