Wall Street Ends Down About 2%, Avoiding BIgger Loss Despite Oil Price Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:50 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes closed down about 2 percent on Monday, reversing some of last week's gains, but the market managed to avoid a crash despite a collapse in US crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, and the S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, both lost about 2 percent each.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost just about 1 percent, providing a softer landing to Wall Street, which has been riding its own rebound curve since the United States began showing progress in flattening the infection curve from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Stocks reversed the earlier oil crash driven selloff as investors continue to gravitate to mega-cap stocks," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at online trading platform OANDA.

The Dow settled down 596 points, or 2.5 percent, at 23,647. The S&P500  closed down 53 points, or 1.8 percent, at 2,822. The Nasdaq finished down 89 points, or 1 percent, at 8,561.

US crude prices turned negative the first time in history on Monday, closing down at minus $37.63 per barrel, with virtually zero buyers turning up for prompt delivery oil in a market woefully glutted.

Energy stocks fell 3.5 percent as a whole, led by losses in oil majors such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

But gains in technology stocks such as Roku, Netflix and Amazon, along with the rise of healthcare issues like Alexion Pharmaceuticals Bristol-Myers Squibb and Abbott Laboratories helped pare Wall Street's broader losses.

