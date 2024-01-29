Wall Street girds for ugly Boeing earnings as CEO faces scrutiny

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Boeing's 737 MAX 9 planes have begun to fly again after the January 5 Alaska Airlines scare, but the episode is expected to weigh on the aviation giant's finances for the foreseeable future.

Both Alaska and United Airlines resumed service on the MAX 9 over the weekend following a three-week grounding after a panel blowout necessitated an emergency landing.

The incident has heaped scrutiny on Boeing and CEO David Calhoun.

Investors will get an initial appraisal of the financial consequences on Wednesday when Boeing releases fourth-quarter results.

Besides reporting another annual loss, Boeing is expected to withdraw commercial plane production targets that have been central to its medium-term financial outlook, which has included promises for much profitability in 2025 and 2026.