Wall Street Up 7% On Optimism Of Some Early US Relief From Coronavirus Infections

Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Wall Street Up 7% on Optimism of Some Early US Relief From Coronavirus Infections

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes rose about 7 percent each on optimism that the United States may be getting some early relief from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 1,627 points, or 7.

7 percent, at 22,680. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 167 points, or 6.7 percent at 2,656. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished up 540 points, or 7.3 percent, at 7,913.

