NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Wall Street's tech stocks continued their bull run on Thursday, with the key Nasdaq index hitting record highs for a seventh day in a row and breaking above 11,000 points.

The Nasdaq rose 1 percent, or 11 points, at 11,109 on Thursday.

The Nasdaq is up almost 24 percent for the year, helped by strong quarterly earnings at tech majors such Amazon, microsoft, Apple and Google's Alphabet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest stock indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed the day up 0.7 percent at 27,369. The Dow is down 4 percent on the year.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 0.6 percent at 3,349. The S&P 500 is up nearly 4 percent on the year.