Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, Frank'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace called his Friday meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu "constructive and frank."

"It was a constructive and frank discussion, I was grateful for minister Shoigu agreeing to meet with me to discuss a range of issues," Wallace told a press conference.