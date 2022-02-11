Wallace Considers It Important Maintaining Communication With Russian Military

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 10:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that he considered communication between the Russian and British militaries important.

During a briefing after the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Wallace was asked whether it was important to establish and maintain a military channel of communication between ministries of defense of Russia and the United Kingdom.

"We've always had one. We've always had a channel to Russia open on a line, thankfully, for many years and it is tested every day.

But this is about both of a political channel and a sort of general staff level channel, where we can communicate not only about upcoming issues or issues where could potentially be areas of mutual agreement, we'll meet mutual support, but also there are issues that we would fear could lead to all sorts of problems. It is building on a current existing capability we have to make sure we have both political and military leadership channels open as well," Wallace responded to the question.

