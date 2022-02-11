Wallace Denies Reports of UK Plans to Send 600 Troops to Ukraine

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has debunked media reports that the United Kingdom was planning to send 600 troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has debunked media reports that the United Kingdom was planning to send 600 troops to Ukraine.

"On the allegation that (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson said there would be 600 troops sent to Ukraine, it actually comes from a story in the Daily Mirror that was inaccurate, that was put down to defense sources.

.. I wouldn't believe everything you read in the media, to be brutally honest. There is being no plan to send 600 special forces or any forces of that scale to the Ukrainians," Wallace told a briefing after a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.