UrduPoint.com

Wallace Remains UK Defense Secretary In Sunak Government - Downing Street

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Wallace Remains UK Defense Secretary in Sunak Government - Downing Street

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace kept his position in the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Downing Street said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace kept his position in the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Downing Street said on Tuesday.

"The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP @BWallaceMP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Defence," the prime minister's office tweeted.

Earlier, the office announced that Jeremy Hunt had been re-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, while Dominic Raab had been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wallace United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Kundi emphasized proactive approach to achieve BIS ..

Kundi emphasized proactive approach to achieve BISP targets

1 minute ago
 Sugarcane crushing in Sindh soon: Wassan

Sugarcane crushing in Sindh soon: Wassan

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Secretary Kerry Says Situation in Ukraine Grote ..

Ex-Secretary Kerry Says Situation in Ukraine Grotesque, Brings Back 'Worst of WW ..

2 minutes ago
 LG polls in MC Hurramzai, district Pishin on Dec 1 ..

LG polls in MC Hurramzai, district Pishin on Dec 11

2 minutes ago
 Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: ..

Development of parks, grounds top priority of DMC: Administrator

8 minutes ago
 Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobe ..

Ambassadors of Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies - Fou ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.