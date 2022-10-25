Wallace Remains UK Defense Secretary in Sunak Government - Downing Street

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace kept his position in the government of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Downing Street said on Tuesday

"The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP @BWallaceMP has been re-appointed Secretary of State for Defence," the prime minister's office tweeted.

Earlier, the office announced that Jeremy Hunt had been re-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, while Dominic Raab had been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice.