Wallace Says NATO Intends to Comply With All Agreements Signed With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

NATO intends to continue to comply with all agreements signed with the Russian government in the past in a bid to address Moscow's security concerns, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) NATO intends to continue to comply with all agreements signed with the Russian government in the past in a bid to address Moscow's security concerns, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"I also heard some of their (Moscow's) concerns.

We feel as NATO's response to the Russian treaty offer in December, that addressing those concerns can be done through a range of measures, including confidence measures, looking at better transparency, inspections, continuation of some of the existing treaties that have been in place, some of them going back to the Cold War," Wallace told a press conference.

He stressed that NATO believes that all participating states have an inherent right to security and are free to choose or change their security arrangements, as has been enshrined in numerous documents, which were signed by the Western governments and Russia.