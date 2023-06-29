Wallace Says NATO Should Look at Skipping Membership Action Plan for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that NATO members should definitely look at skipping the membership action plan for Ukraine to speed up its accession.

"Obviously Sweden and Finland didn't have any of that (Action Plan) and I think that opens a very fair question about should at Vilnius we just skip that and say, subject to other conditions, Ukraine should be able to come in and join.

After all, they're going to have the most experienced land forces in Europe and probably one of the most heavily armed countries in Europe. I think we should absolutely look at skipping the Membership Action Plan," Wallace said during a joint press conference with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in London.

Wallace, however, added that there is no unanimity on the issue among the 31 member states, but said that the Vilnius summit could remove several barriers to Ukraine's accession when the conflict ends.