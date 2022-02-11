Wallace Says No Ban on Visiting Ukraine for UK Citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

There is no ban on visiting Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom yet, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) There is no ban on visiting Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom yet, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"There is existing travel advice at the moment out that does not as yet say all British citizens should leave Ukraine, it says only travel when necessary," Wallace told a press conference.