Wallace Says Ready To Discuss Security Guarantees With Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Wallace Says Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With Shoigu

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed readiness to discuss topical issues of international security during a meeting in Moscow with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in order to reduce general tension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace expressed readiness to discuss topical issues of international security during a meeting in Moscow with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in order to reduce general tension.

The parties can solve several issues that Shoigu raised in his speech, Wallace said.

He said that during the meeting in Moscow he was ready to consider the issues raised by the Russian side in the submitted draft documents last December. "

Wallace thanked Shoigu for his willingness to meet at such a volatile time. He expressed hope to discuss with his Russian colleague Ukraine, Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism and other issues of mutual interest.

He said that he had laid a wreath from the UK government at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, emphasizing that he remembered the sacrifices that the Russian people had suffered during the World War II and other previous wars.

