Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agreements

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday after meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu that both sides have agreed on the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday after meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu that both sides have agreed on the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Wallace mentioned that the ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine, among other issues.

"We also both agreed on the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreement as a clear way forward. I was clear about the tragic consequences that any invasion of Ukraine could have ... We listened to the assurances given by minister Shoigu and general Gerasimov that they would not invade Ukraine," Wallace told a press conference.

The UK defense secretary also said that he hopes that his dialogue with Shoigu will continue.