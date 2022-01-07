UrduPoint.com

Walloon Court Of Appeal In Belgium Rules COVID-19 Safe Passes Legal In Region

A Belgium court of appeal in the Walloon city of Liege has ruled that the use of COVID-19 Safe Passes to prove vaccination, recovery from the disease, or having had negative PCR tests was the "objective and necessary measure," even if it curtail some individual rights and freedoms

In December, a court in Belgium's Wallonia region ruled that the use of COVID-19 Safe Passes was illegal in Wallonia, in spite of infringing on the individual freedoms of citizens, and ordered the Walloon government to pay fees until the Safe Passes were suspended.

The Walloon government stated it would not repeal the regulation on passes and immediately appealed the court's ruling.

"Despite the fact that COVID-19 Safe Passes curtails some freedoms, this measure is objective, necessary and adequate," the court of appeal said as quoted by Belgian news agency Belga.

COVID-19 Safe Pass, obligatory to enter restaurants, gyms and cultural venues, was introduced all over the country to slow the spread of the disease.

